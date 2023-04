AMES, IA (FOX 44) — Throw out the records this year because despite being ranked dead-last in the Big 12 standings, Iowa State handed the No. 20 Baylor Bears their fourth-straight loss to the Cyclones with a 4-2 win in game one on Friday.

The Bears move on to game two in Ames on Saturday, April 29th at 1:00 p.m.