AMES, IA (FOX 44) — The Bears dominated the Cyclones en route to a 15-3 run rule on Saturday to even the series against Iowa State ahead of Sunday’s grudge match.

The cold never bothered us anyway 🤌#SicEm 🐻🥎 pic.twitter.com/eGR6KTVRws — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 29, 2023

The win snaps a four-game losing skid to the Cyclones.

Baylor looks to take the series with win in the final game of the three-game set on Sunday, April 30th at 12:00 p.m.