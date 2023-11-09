WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears took care of business to open the 2023 season on their home court with a 96-70 win over John Brown.

Four Baylor Bears reached double figures including 20 points from Langston Love off the bench, tying a career high.

Baylor shot well from the field, cashing in on 56.2 percent of their shots from the field throughout the early morning contest. The Golden Eagles from the NAIA didn’t back down in front of a daunting task though, also shooting above 45 percent from the field, including 10-26 from three-point range.

Standout freshman Jakobe Walter had a quiet night with just seven points after a breakout 28 points in the season opener in South Dakota against Auburn. RayJ Dennis and Jayden Nunn combined for 31 points and 10 steals to lead the way on both ends of the court.

Baylor continues their stretch at home next week against Gardner-Webb on Sunday, November 12th at 4 p.m.