WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 20th-ranked Baylor Softball team is back in the win column, as the Bears picked up an 8-0 win over UTSA on Tuesday.

Watch: No. 20 @BaylorSoftball is back in the win column with an 8-0 win over UTSA. The Bears travel to San Marcos for a matchup with #TXST before continuing the search for their first conference win of the season with a 3-game set this weekend vs. KU. #Baylor #SicEm pic.twitter.com/AOs7xXwokk — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) March 28, 2023

For Glenn Moore’s team, it was a win that was powered by two separate four-run innings, while RyLee Crandall and Kaci West combined to give up just one hit in five innings.

With the win, the Bears improve to 24-8 on the season. Next up is a trip to San Marcos to take on Texas State on Wednesday, March 29th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.