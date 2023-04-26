WACO, TX (FOX 44) — In a game that was shortened due to weather, the 20th-ranked Baylor Softball team took an early lead and never looked back as the Bears beat Texas State on Wednesday afternoon.

BEARS WIN!!



After a tornado warning, the Bears win since 5 complete innings were played! #SicEm 🐻🥎 pic.twitter.com/Eb8g0WtBsT — Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) April 26, 2023

It took no time for Glenn Moore and company to get out to a quick start, as Shaylon Govan smacked a solo shot to right center to give the Bears the lead for good.

Meanwhile, on the mound, three Baylor pitchers combined to give up just one hit to the Bobcats.

Next up for the Beards is a trip to Ames to take on Iowa State. First pitch in game one is scheduled for Friday, April 28th at 4:00 pm.