SIOUX FALLS, SD (FOX 44) — The 20th-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team closed on an 16-5 run in the final 3:38 to outlast Auburn in the 2023-24 season opener.

Going to the final TV timeout, the Bears trailed 77-72, but responded with an 11-0 run, capped by a RayJ Dennis jumper with 1:26 left, to take a six-point lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

One of the stories of the night was the play by five-star freshman Ja’Kobe Walter, who finished with 28 points, which is a program record for a freshman debut.

The Bears now improve to 1-0, and will next be in action on Thursday, November 9th when they host John Brown at 11:00 am.