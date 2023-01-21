NORMAN, OK (FOX 44) — Adam Flagler played hero once more for the No. 21 Baylor Bears after his three-pointer iced the game with under 30 seconds left to lift Baylor to a 62-60 win.

The Bears traded buckets with Oklahoma in the first half, with Baylor trailing by only four heading into the break.

The second half was much of the same for both teams, with the Bears taking their first lead since the 8:30 mark in the first half off of a three pointer from Jalen Bridges with 4:58 remaining.

The Bears then put the ball in the hands of ‘Mr. Clutch,’ also known as Adam Flagler. Flagler drained a three-point jumper with 24 seconds left to give Baylor the lead that they’d maintain till the final buzzer.

No. 21 Baylor hopefully will carry this momentum into possibly their biggest matchup of the season when No. 2 Kansas comes to the Ferrell Center on Monday, January 23rd at 8:00 p.m.