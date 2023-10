WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor volleyball continued their hot streak with their fifth-straight win, taking down No. 24 UCF, 3-0.

#Baylor volleyball wins their 5th-straight with a 3-0 victory over UCF. Up next for the Bears: Texas in Austin #SicEm pic.twitter.com/JwdcteiS0a — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 22, 2023

Riley Simpson and Elise McGhee led the way with 14 and 13 kills respectively while Alicia Andrew tallied a team-high seven blocks on the night.

The No. 21 Baylor Bears have a short week before a primetime back-to-back matchup in Austin with No. 6 Texas beginning on Thursday, October 26th at 7:00 p.m.