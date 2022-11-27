ESTERO, FL (FOX 44) — The Michigan Wolverines outscored the Bears 20-5 in the final four minutes as the Bears fell just short of the Gulf Coast Showcase Championship, 84-75.
Baylor started off fast, building a 24-16 lead heading into the second quarter.
Michigan responded by outscoring the Bears, 18-11 in the second quarter to take a two-point lead heading into the break.
Each team went back-and-forth with Michigan’s Emily Kiser and Baylor’s Jaden Owens trading buckets throughout the second half.
Kiser led all scorers with 26 points. Jaden Owens continues to be a scoring threat for the Bears and set her career-high for the second-straight night adding a team high 22 points in the loss.
Baylor returns home for a matchup against Houston Christian University on Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m.