ESTERO, FL (FOX 44) — The Michigan Wolverines outscored the Bears 20-5 in the final four minutes as the Bears fell just short of the Gulf Coast Showcase Championship, 84-75.

Baylor started off fast, building a 24-16 lead heading into the second quarter.

#Baylor WBB came out on 🔥🔥 against No. 22 Michigan in the Gulf Coast Showcase Championship! The Bears are shooting 8-10 from the field, 3-5 from 3-pt. Baylor on top, 19-12 with 2:39 left in the 1st. #SicEm — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) November 28, 2022

Michigan responded by outscoring the Bears, 18-11 in the second quarter to take a two-point lead heading into the break.

Each team went back-and-forth with Michigan’s Emily Kiser and Baylor’s Jaden Owens trading buckets throughout the second half.

Kiser led all scorers with 26 points. Jaden Owens continues to be a scoring threat for the Bears and set her career-high for the second-straight night adding a team high 22 points in the loss.

Owens scored a career-high against No. 23 Villanova last night and is continuing that tonight, stepping up big down the stretch. She is 9-10 from the field with a team-high and a NEW career-high 22 points tonight! https://t.co/LVKE85ypw2 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) November 28, 2022

Baylor returns home for a matchup against Houston Christian University on Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m.