WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Turnovers and points in the paint paved the way to a 79-35 win for the Baylor women’s basketball team over Houston Christian.

The Bears jumped out to an early 11-0 lead to begin the game with a balanced offensive attack leading Baylor to a 36-13 halftime lead.

Baylor picked up right where they left off in the second half, attacking the rim and scoring points off of turnovers. Jaden Owens and Bella Fontleroy sparked the offense, combining for 31 points on the night.

Fontleroy finished with a double-double; a team-high 17 points off the bench and 11 rebounds.

Baylor now waits for their next game until Thursday, December 15th when they’ll take on Tennessee State at the Ferrell Center at 11:00 a.m.