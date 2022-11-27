ESTERO, FL (FOX 44) — The Bears added an important ‘W’ to the their schedule with a 75-70 win in the Gulf Coast Showcase Semifinals over No. 23 Villanova.

Baylor improves to 10-3 all time against the Big East Conference and is the first top-25 non-conference win since beating No. 17 Indiana, 77-62 in 2019.

Caitlin Bickle recorded a double-double for just the second time in her career, finishing the game with a season-high 18 points and career-high 12 rebounds.

Senior Jaden Owens also had a memorable day tallying a career-high 17 points.

Sarah Andrews finished with 13 points. The standout Junior for Baylor has finished in double figures in every game for the Bears to start the 2022-23 campaign.

Baylor moves on to face No. 22 Michigan in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday, November 27th at 6:30 p.m.