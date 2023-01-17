LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — It got a little close for comfort late on, but in the end the 21st-ranked Baylor Basketball team held on for a 81-74 win over Texas Tech.

This was a game in which the Bears led nearly wire to wire, as they took a 5-4 lead with 18:47 left in the first half, and never trailed again on the way to their 13th win of the season.

The victory was also the third straight for Scott Drew’s team, which now sits at 3-3 in Big 12.

After a rare low scoring game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Keyonte George responded in a big way, as he led all scorers with 27 points. LJ Cryer (18 points) and Jalen Bridges (14 points) also finished in double figures as well.

In the end, the game was one that was won at the free throw line, as Baylor shot 78% from the charity stripe, while the Red Raiders shot just 53%.

Next up for Baylor is a trip to Oklahoma, where the Bears will take on the Sooners on Saturday, January 21st at 3:00 pm.