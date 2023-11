LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — The No. 21 Baylor volleyball team coasted to a 3-0 win over Texas Tech on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Allie Sczech led the Bears with 13 kills. Lauren Briseño led the team in digs with 20 while Averi Carlson tallied a double-double with 31 assists and 11 digs in addition to leading the team with a career-high six aces.

The Bears return home for their next contest to host TCU on Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m.