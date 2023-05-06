WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Saturday night marked a change of venue, but the same result for the 21st-ranked Baylor Softball team, as the Bears beat fifth-ranked Texas for a second straight night.

Once again, the game was marked by a quick start for the Baylor offense which, after scoring nine runs in the first two innings on Friday night, score three in the first three on Saturday.

From there, the Longhorns cut into the lead in the top of the fourth, when Vanessa Quiroga doubled off the wall in center to make it a 3-1 game.

Baylor responded quickly in the bottom of the sixth though, as the Bears added two more runs to stretch the lead out once again.

Then in the top of the seventh, Texas threatened with the tying run at the plate, but RyLee Crandall got Reese Atwood to pop out to second to end the game.

With the win, the Bears will now have a chance to sweep UT for the first time since 2018. First pitch in the series finale is set for Sunday, May 7th at 1:00 pm.