KNOXVILLE, TN (FOX 44) — The 21st-ranked Baylor Softball made it a clean sweep over No. 4 Tennessee, as the Bears beat the Volunteers 8-5 on Friday afternoon.

Unlike Thursday’s victory, it was Tennessee that got off to the quick start in this contest, as Kiki Milloy hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first to give the Volunteers a 1-0 lead.

The game completely flipped in the top of the second, as the Baylor offense broke the game wide open. The Bears batted around in the frame and when it was all said and done plated eight runs to take a commanding lead.

From there, Tennessee slowly started to creep back into the game, with a three-run sixth inning cutting Baylor’s lead to just three, but Dariana Orme came in to end the inning and eventually end the game.

With the win, the Bears reach 30 wins, which they’ll look to add onto on Tuesday, April 11th when they host Louisiana at 6:00 pm.