KNOXVILLE, TN (FOX 44) — The 21st-ranked Baylor Softball team made another big statement to the rest of the college softball world, as they Bears beat No. 4 Tennessee 1-0 on Thursday afternoon.

The win was the second over a top-five team for Glenn Moore and company this season, after they beat No. 1 Oklahoma earlier this year.

It was a game where the only run came right off the bat, as Sydney Collazos hit an RBI single to center in the first inning to bring home McKenzie Wilson and give the Bears the lead for good.

On the mound, the story once again was Dariana Orme, who gave up just a single hit in seven innings, while striking out five batters as well.

The win capped off a perfect day for Baylor, after the Bears beat Mercer earlier in the day 5-2 as well.

With the victories, the Glenn Moore’s team improves to 29-9 on the season. They’ll face both teams again on Friday, April 7th, starting with Mercer at 9:00 am.