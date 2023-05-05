AUSTIN, TX (FOX 44) — For the first time in the 2000s, the Baylor Softball team run ruled Texas, as the 21st-ranked Bears beat the fifth-ranked Longhorns 9-1 in five innings.

It was a game in which Glenn Moore’s team got off to a red hot start, as Shaylon Govan’s home run gave Baylor a 3-0 lead in the first and the Bears never looked back on the way to a win.

While the offense scored nine runs in the first two innings, freshman pitcher RyLee Crandall was just as good on the mound, as she recorded her first ever collegiate complete game.

The series will now return to Waco for the final two games of the season, starting on Saturday, May 6th, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm.