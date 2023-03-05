WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 21st-ranked Baylor Softball team wrapped up its weekend with a walk-off win, as an Amber Tovan single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Bears a 2-1 win over Texas A&M.

After getting no-hit by the Aggies on Saturday, Glenn Moore’s team got off to a quick start, as Shaylon Govan brought home a run in the first inning to give the Bears a 1-0 lead.

That advantage lasted until the third inning, when a Morgan Smith infield single tied the game at 1-1.

It stayed that way until extras, when A&M stranded its ghost runner, before Baylor manufactured the winning run in the bottom of the frame.

With the win, the Bears improve to 17-2 on the season. Next is a matchup against Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday, March 8th at 6:00 pm in California.