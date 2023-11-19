WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 21st-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball team kept its winning run going on Sunday, as the Bears took down Harvard.

The first half included a slow start for Nicki Collen’s team, as Baylor and Harvard traded runs throughout the first frame, with the Bears holding a slim two-point advantage at halftime.

In the third quarter, Baylor got going offensively once again, extending its lead to double digits as the game headed into the fourth.

The Crimson came out of the final break with an immediate run, but once again the Bears responded to put the game away for good.

It was a balanced effort for Baylor offensively on the day, as all five starters finished in double figures, led by Aijha Blackwell, who had a season high 16 points.

Next up for the Bears is a matchup against McNeese State, which is set for Friday, November 24th at 2:00 pm.