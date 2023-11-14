WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 21st-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball made an early season statement on Tuesday night, as the Bears beat fourth-ranked Utah 84-77.

What makes the victory even more impressive for Nicki Collen and company is the fact that they never trailed against the Utes, on their way to a wire-to-wire win.

Much like she did in the season opener, Dre’Una Edwards was once again a key catalyst for the Baylor offense. She scored seven of her team’s first nine points, as she played against Utah for the first time since transferring from there following the 2018-19 season.

All-in-all, four Bears finished in double figures, led by Sarah Andrews, who had a team high 18 points. Aijha Blackwell (13 points) and Bella Fontletroy (12) rounded out that group, as Baylor gets four into double figures for a second straight game.

The win over the Utes is the first top-five win of the Nicki Collen era, and the first for the Baylor Women’s Basketball program since January 9th, 2020 when the Bears went on the road and beat top-ranked UCONN.

With the win, the Bears improve to 2-0 on the season, and will next be in action on Sunday, November 19th when they host Harvard at noon.