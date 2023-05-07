WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For the first time since 2018, Baylor Softball has swept Texas, as a Zadie LaValley two-RBI single in the bottom of the seventh helped the Bears walk off the Longhorns.

It was a game that was dominated by pitching for a majority of the contest, as both pitching staffs kept the opposing offenses off the board for five innings.

That changed in the top of the sixth, when Mia Scott laced a line drive that just landed on the third base line, to give UT a 1-0 lead.

Then, in the bottom of the seventh, the Bears were down to their final out of the game, when LaValley, who had just two RBI this season, doubled her total on a grounder that got past the first baseman allowing the winning run to come home.

It wasn’t without a stressful wait though, as the umpires then went to review for nearly four minutes, before they confirmed the call that clinched the win for Baylor.

Next up for the Bears is a trip to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Softball Tournament, which is set to start on Wednesday, May 10th.