NEW YORK CITY, NY (FOX 44) — The Bears got the best of the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight in 2010 but Duke wouldn’t be denied at MSG Wednesday night, taking down No. 10 Baylor, 78-70.

Duke started off fast offensively, but the Bears tightened up to keep the game close heading into the half, only trailing the Blue Devils by two points.

The Bears kept it close till late in the second half, when Jakobe Walter exited the game with his fourth foul of the game and Duke went on a 14-1 run, holding Baylor without a field goal for nearly five of the final seven minutes of the game.

Jared McCain tied a career-high for the Blue Devils to lead all scorers with 21 points on the night. Four Baylor Bears finished the game in double figures, with RayJ Dennis tallying a team-high 17 points.

Baylor now returns home after back-to-back losses looking to get back in the win column when they say Farewell to the Ferrell Center against Mississippi Valley State on Friday, December 22nd at 6:00 p.m.