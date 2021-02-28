No. 21 SB Tops No. 25 Mississippi State, 10-6

Baylor University Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

WACO, Texas – No. 21 Baylor softball closed the Lone Star State Invitational with a 10-6 win over No. 25 Mississippi State Sunday morning at Getterman Stadium.

After Mississippi State (8-4) started things off with a two-run home run in the top of the first, the Lady Bears (5-3) came out with a vengeance to not only answer but take the lead.

Nicky Dawson led things off with a single through the left side, and Lou Gilbert followed with a bunt single. The two moved into scoring position when the Mississippi State pitcher threw the ball past the first baseman trying to get Gilbert out on her hit.

Goose McGlaun got the Lady Bears on the board when she scored Dawson with a single. The game tied things up three batters later when Ana Watson got plunked with the bases loaded to bring in a run, and then Baylor took the lead when Josie Bower scored on a wild pitch.

Zadie LaValley kept things going as the freshman catcher crushed her first career double to right field to score two more and put BU up by three.

After retiring the Bulldogs in order in the next inning, the Baylor bats stayed hot despite the pitching change by Mississippi State. Dawson led things off with a walk, and Gilbert laid down her second-straight bunt single.

The two speedy outfielders then executed a double steal before adding an extra base on a throwing error by the catcher. McGlaun followed with another RBI single to give Baylor seven runs on the morning.

Mississippi State wasn’t done, however, as the Bulldogs added four more runs in the third and fourth innings. But the Lady Bears kept coming home. Baylor added three more runs in the fourth inning as the Lady Bears began the frame with five straight singles by the top of the order. McGlaun, Josie Bower and Aliyah Binford each had an RBI.

Sidney Holman-Mansell picked up the win for the Lady Bears to move to 2-0 on the season. Gia Rodoni came on in relief and held the Bulldogs scoreless off four hits with three strikeouts through three innings of work for the save.