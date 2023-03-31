WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The 22nd-ranked Baylor Softball team is still in search of its first Big 12 win of the 2023 season, as the Bears dropped their conference home opener against Kansas by a 2-1 final.

It was a game that began with a special moment for head coach Glenn Moore, who was honored prior to first pitch for picking up his 1,000th career win earlier this month.

Ahead of the team's Big 12 home opener against Kansas, Baylor Softball presented Glenn Moore with a special jersey in honor of his 1000th career win. pic.twitter.com/nXWG16VdOq — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) March 31, 2023

The difference in the game was the Bears inability to find the big hits, as they left 10 runners on base, compared to just three for the Jayhawks.

With the loss, Baylor falls to 25-9 on the season. The Bears and Jayhawks will play game two of their weekend series on Saturday, April 1st, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 pm.