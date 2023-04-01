WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears softball team entered Saturday looking for it’s technical ‘first’ conference win of the season. They ended Saturday night with two wins and a series victory at home over the Kansas Jayhawks.
In the first game, Baylor used situational at-bats to take the of Saturday’s doubleheader, 3-1.
The Bears rode that momentum to a 4-0 victory with Dariana Orme turning in seven innings pitched, two hits with no earned runs.
Baylor travels to Knoxville for a showdown with the No. 3 Volunteers and Mercer starting on Thursday, April 6th.