WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears staved off a third-quarter TCU run to beat the Horned Frogs handily to begin conference play, 64-42.

Baylor had multiple Bears in double figures. Caitlin Bickle led all scorers with a game-high 19 points.

However, TCU did not make it easy, trimming the Baylor lead in the third quarter to just three points before the Bears pulled away.

Sarah Andrews and Ja’Mee Asberry turned in impressive performances, adding 14 and 16 points, respectively.

Baylor continues conference play after the new year and travels to No. 20 Oklahoma on Tuesday, January 3rd at 6 p.m.