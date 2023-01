LAWRENCE, KS (FOX 44) — The Lady Bears are red hot to start Big-12 play, upsetting another team on the road, this time taking down the Jayhawks, 75-62.

Sarah Andrews led the way once again. After scoring a career-high 30 points against Oklahoma, she came right back and dropped 27 to lead all-scorers in the victory.

The Baylor women’s basketball team now returns home to take on Oklahoma State on Wednesday, January 11th at 7:00 p.m.