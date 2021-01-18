No. 23 Baylor Women’s Tennis Sweeps Rice, 7-0

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Senior Jessica Hinojosa had a milestone day for the No. 23-ranked Baylor women’s tennis team, leading the Bears to a 7-0 win over Rice at Hurd Tennis Center with her 75th career singles and 50th career doubles win Monday.

Hinojosa was the last player standing on the singles court, and her 75th win in a Baylor uniform didn’t come without a fight. She dropped the first set to the Owls’ Michaela Haet, 75. She bounced back with a 7-6 (8-6) win in set two before taking the 10-point tie breaker, 10-6. She paired up with Livia Kraus for a 7-5 win over Rice’s Victoria Smirnova and Anna Bowtell.

Rice began doubles with 6-1 win on the No. 3 court. Haet and Federica Trevisian downed Angie Shakhraichuk and Sara Ziodato, 6-1. However, Kraus and Hinojosa knotted it up at one match apiece before Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana took a 6-2 win on doubles court No. 1 to take the doubles point for the Bears.

Baylor cruised through singles with Krwoj, Herrero Linana, Kraus, Sorokolet and Shakhraichuk with two-set victories to compliment Hinojoa.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Jessica Hinojosa picked up her 75th career singles win and 50th career doubles win vs. Rice Monday. She is Baylor’s active career leader in both categories.

• Baylor is 18-0 on the singles court and 8-1 on doubles to start the season.

• Baylor improved to 18-13 all-time vs. Rice, and the Bears have a 16-match win streak over the Owls.



THEY SAID IT

Baylor Head Coach Joey Scrivano on the win …

“A great match today. I am really proud of our ladies, they just competed so hard and were really focused from the first point to last point. It was just a really good win.”

Scrivano on team moving forward …

“There are a lot of positives. Our team has improved so much. I think that is pretty evident looking at the scoreboard. We made a lot of gains in some important areas. I’m just especially proud of our older players, our seniors. Livia [Kraus] today in doubles was just absolutely impressive. She has made so many positive strides. It’s a team effort to win these types of matches and we’re on the right track. I’m really proud of this team.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor plays Texas in Austin as a part of the ITA National Kickoff Weekend Saturday at 10 a.m.