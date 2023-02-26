WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Another perfect weekend for the Bears ended with a 15-2 run-rule in five innings over Minnesota to win the Baylor Invitational.

Watch: @BaylorSoftball improves to 13-1 on the season with a 15-2 win over Minnesota to win the #Baylor Invitational.



🗣️Emily Hott: "We're not going anywhere and we're making sure it shows…We make sure every single game we're going to give it our all." @BUMoore pic.twitter.com/G7DCEjS0H1 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) February 26, 2023

Minnesota jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with a 2-run home run from Taylor Krapf in the top of the second inning. From there, Baylor took control.

The Bears added 15-unanswered runs in the next three innings to rout Minnesota and force a run-rule. McKenzie Wilson and Amber Toven led the charge, each going 2-3 with three RBI’s.

No. 25 Baylor now gets a matchup with UT Arlington before the Ode to Joy Invitational at home next weekend.