No. 3 Baylor Knocks off No. 17 Oklahoma State 81-70

WACO — The No. 3 Baylor Men’s basketball team moved to 10-0 at home with a 81-70 win over No. 17 Oklahoma State on Thursday.

After the two teams traded punches early, the Bears built as much as a 14-point first half lead before leading by 11 at the break.

Jared Butler squaring off with fellow National player of the year finalist Cade Cunningham made some big plays in the first half and down the stretch and finished with a team high 22 points.

Cunningham with a big second half finished with 24 on the evening.

Baylor will wrap up their home slate on Sunday against Texas Tech. Tip off is set for 3:00pm.