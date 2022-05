CHAMPAIGN, IL (FOX 44) — The third-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team’s season came to an end on Thursday as the Bears lost to No. 6 Tennessee by a 4-3 final.

Michael Woodson’s team lost the doubles point to start the match, but quickly built some momentum in singles play, as Baylor took a 3-2 lead.

The Volunteers closed strong, winning the final two matches of the contest to ultimately end the Bears’ season.

With the defeat, Baylor ends its season with a 29-4 record,