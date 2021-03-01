No. 3 Baylor Set For Matinee in Morgantown Against No. 6 West Virginia

(AP) BOTTOM LINE: Two top-10 teams match up as No. 3 Baylor visits No. 6 West Virginia in a Big 12 showdown. Baylor has four wins and one loss against ranked opponents this season, while West Virginia has won five of its nine games against ranked teams.

TEAM LEADERS: West Virginia’s Derek Culver has averaged 15 points and 10.1 rebounds while Miles McBride has put up 15.6 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Bears, Jared Butler has averaged 16.4 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals while Davion Mitchell has put up 13.4 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals.JUMPING FOR JARED: Butler has connected on 43.4 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: West Virginia is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Mountaineers are 5-6 when opponents score more than 71 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mountaineers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. West Virginia has 38 assists on 71 field goals (53.5 percent) over its past three outings while Baylor has assists on 33 of 84 field goals (39.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Baylor has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.9 percent of all possessions this year, the fifth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com