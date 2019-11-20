No. 3 Baylor Set to Host Top-Ranked Texas on Wednesday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Third-ranked Baylor volleyball (21-1, 11-1 Big 12) is set for a rematch against No. 1 Texas (19-2, 13-0 Big 12) Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

The first 1,000 fans receive a free t-shirt at the door, and all fans are asked to wear white as part of a “White Out” against the Longhorns. Tickets can be purchased online or bought at the ticket office starting at 5:30 p.m. when doors open.

The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with John Morris and Katie Staiger on the call.

BEARS AND LONGHORNS CLASH IN WACO

• No. 3 BU will meet No. 1 Texas for the second time this season Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

• Baylor holds a perfect 10-0 record at home this season, which includes nine sweeps.

• Baylor looks to win its first match over Texas since Oct. 27, 2001.

• The Bears won that 2001 match in five sets in Waco.

• BU is 0-9 against Texas under head coach Ryan McGuyre.

• BU is 0-13 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams in the AVCA poll.

• BU last faced a No. 1 team on Nov. 30, 2013 where the Bears dropped a three-set loss at No. 1 Texas.

• Baylor is in the top-25 nationally in five different stat categories heading into Wednesday’s match, and four players are among the nation’s top 50 in six categories (full list on pg. 3).

• Since 2000, BU has won nine sets against UT at home and five sets on the road (14 total). Five of those sets won at home have been in the last six years (2013-18).

A WIN WOULD…

• A win would be Baylor’s first victory over Texas since Oct. 27, 2001 where BU took down the Longhorns in five sets in Waco.

• A win would give BU an unblemished 11-0 record in home matches this season.

• A win would give Baylor a 6-1 record against ranked opponents in 2019, a new program best.

• A win would be the highest-ranked win in school history, previously No. 2 Wisconsin last season.

• A win would snap a 35-match losing streak to the Longhorns.

• A win would put BU and UT at one loss apiece in conference play with two weekends to go in the regular season.

BAYLOR RECENTLY

• No. 3 Baylor volleyball used double-digit kills from three players to sweep past Kansas last Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18.

• BU was led offensively by Yossiana Pressley with 17 kills, followed by Gia Milana with 13 and Shelly Stafford with 11. Led by Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week Hannah Lockin who logged 37 assists, it was the second-straight match that three Bears reached double-figure kills.

• Tara Wulf had a season-high four aces behind the service line, and Kara McGhee led all players with four blocks at the net.

HOME SWEET HOME

• BU is 55-17 all-time in home matches under head coach Ryan McGuyre.

Baylor improved to 30-3 in home non-conference matches under McGuyre, finishing 5-0 in 2019.

• At home, BU is 9-0 in three sets, 2-0 in four sets and 0-0 in five-set matches.

• BU has broken the single-match attendance record in three straight seasons, most recently with 3,878 fans at the Tennessee match. It shattered the previous high set against LSU last season.

• BU has had seven top-10 crowds at the Ferrell Center under McGuyre, including three this season.

• Baylor is 25-13 in Big 12 matches at home under McGuyre.

LAST TIME VS. TEXAS (Oct. 23, 2019)

• No. 1 Baylor volleyball dropped a 3-0 match to No. 4 Texas for its first loss of the season on Oct. 23 at a sold-out Gregory Gymnasium in Austin, 25-19, 25-10, 25-19.

• BU’s loss snapped a program-best 16-0 start to the season and a program-best 31-set win streak. • Baylor moved to 0-44 all-time against Texas in Austin.

• Yossiana Pressley led all players with 18 kills while Hannah Lockin posted 23 assists. • Defensively, Tara Wulf led all players with 11 digs while Shelly Stafford and Marieke van der Mark contributed three blocks each at the net.