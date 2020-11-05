No. 3 Baylor Volleyball Confident Heading to No. 1 Texas

WACO — Baylor Volleyball will head to Austin this weekend in search of a second-straight Big 12 Title.

The Bears shared the title with Texas last season thanks to a five set win in Waco that snapped a losing streak that spanned 18-years.

That win propelled the Bears to the Final Four and has them confident that they can go toe-to-toe with Texas for a Big 12 Title this year.

“Now that we know that we can win, it’s like okay bet,” Senior Yossi Pressley said. “Let’s make sure that we’re doing X-Y-Z to, accomplish that same goal. So, yes, it’s definitely different.”

Head Coach Ryan McGuyre said Texas was the standard that Baylor knew they had to get to when he arrived and now he hopes he has built his program into one that is a standard-bearer for the conference and a tough test for Texas.

“I feel like when I came in, Kansas was a final four program Texas was always final four program,” he said. “So that really sharpened us like, ‘Hey here’s here’s the level to aspire to. Here’s what we’ve got to do. Here’s who we’ve got to beat.’ My hope is, we’re helping everybody else in our conference by being good and helping Texas.”

Baylor and Texas get jumping at 7:00pm on Thursday night in Austin.