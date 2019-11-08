No. 3 Baylor Volleyball Hitting Their Stride Once Again

WACO, Texas — The 3rd ranked Baylor volleyball team got back to their dominant ways sweeping away Iowa State on Sunday at The Ferrell center.

As they set out for Lubbock this weekend the Bears feel liker they are making the most of a tough stretch that saw them drop their only match of the year.

“It was a really good opportunity for us to learn the hard way about how much work we’re going to have to put in before post-season,” senior Gia Milana said.

Sophomore Marieke Van der Mark said this team still has championship aspirations and their last four matches have showed them where they need to improve to be the last team left standing.

“I think losing those sets definitely got us a wake up call,” she said. “We have to get better, we still are not where we want to be at, we want to be at that final four, we want to be at that national championship, and so we all know that we have to get better.”

Baylor and Texas Tech get jumping on Saturday at 1:00pm from United Super Markets Arena in Lubbock.