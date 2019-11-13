No. 3 Baylor Volleyball Hosts Kansas on Wednesday

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – The third-ranked Baylor volleyball team (20-1, 10-1 Big 12) continues the second half of conference play with a Wednesday night matchup against Kansas (7-14, 3-8 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT at the Ferrell Center in Waco.

The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with John Morris and Katie Staiger on the call.

Fans can follow along for match coverage with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.

BEARS HEAD HOME TO FACE THE JAYHAWKS

• Third-ranked BU will continue the second half of league play with a Wednesday match against Kansas.

• Baylor holds a perfect 10-0 record at home this season, which includes eight sweeps.

• Baylor has won the last two matchups and swept KU in Lawrence earlier this season.

• BU is 3-6 against Kansas under head coach Ryan McGuyre, including 1-3 in Waco.

• Baylor is in the top-25 nationally in five different stat categories heading into Wednesday’s match, and three players are among the nation’s top 40 in six categories (full list on pg. 3).

A WIN WOULD…

• A win would be Baylor’s fourth victory in the last five matches against the Jayhawks.

• A win would be Baylor’s third consecutive win over Kansas for the first time since they won four in a row from 2006-08.

• A win would give the Bears a program-best 11-1 record in Big 12 play.

• A win would give the Bears the season sweep over the Jayhawks for the first time since 2007.

BAYLOR RECENTLY

• No. 3 Baylor volleyball recorded its 16th sweep of the season with a 3-0 win at Texas Tech last Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21.

• Baylor had its best offensive match of the season, hitting .396 against Tech. BU had three players with double-digit kills in Pressley (17), Milana (11) and van der Mark (10).

• Hannah Lockin logged her team-best 10th double-double with 42 assists and 14 digs.

• Defensively, the Bears outblocked the Red Raiders, 8.0-1.0, with sophomore Marieke van der Mark’s four stuffs leading the way. Shelly Stafford moved past Nicole LeBlanc (2003-06) for the ninth-most blocks in Baylor history with 386 career blocks.

HOME SWEET HOME

• BU is 54-17 all-time in home matches under head coach Ryan McGuyre.

• Baylor improved to 30-3 in home non-conference matches under McGuyre, finishing 5-0 in 2019.

• At home, BU is 8-0 in three sets, 2-0 in four sets and 0-0 in five-set matches.

• Baylor has broken the single-match attendance record in three straight seasons, most recently with 3,878 fans at the Tennessee match. It shattered the previous high set against LSU last season with 3,858 fans.

• BU has had seven top-10 crowds at the Ferrell Center under McGuyre, including three this season.

• Baylor is 24-13 in Big 12 matches at home under McGuyre.

LAST TIME VS. KANSAS (Sept. 28, 2019)

• No. 2 Baylor volleyball opened Big 12 action with a sweep of Kansas on Oct. 19 at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kan., 25-15, 25-13, 25-22.

• BU ties its best start in school history and consecutive wins at 11-0, matching the 2009 team. Baylor remained the only undefeated team in the country and improved to 3-2 in conference openers under head coach Ryan McGuyre.

• Yossiana Pressley posted a match-high 17 kills on a .483 efficiency while Gia Milana was 9-of-12 for a .667 clip on the outside. Hannah Lockin recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 35 assists and 12 digs and also put down three kills on four attempts.

• Defensively, the Bears posted 11 blocks for their second double-digit block effort in 2019. Kara • McGhee posted a match-high six blocks while Marieke van der Mark added five.