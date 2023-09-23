WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It’s not the outcome Bears fans wanted or expected but the Longhorns cap off a historic annual rivalry between to the two schools with a statement 38-6 win in Waco.

And that'll do it here at McLane Stadium.



The final Baylor/Texas game as Big 12 opponents goes to the Longhorns by a 38-6 final score.



Largest margin of defeat in a conference game for Baylor since OSU on Dec. 12th, 2020.



Largest margin of defeat against Texas since 2009. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 24, 2023

The first half proved to be all Texas as Baylor couldn’t muster virtually anything on the offensive side and the Longhorns continued to impose their will in the trenches. Jonathan Brooks added two rushing scores including a 40-yard scamper into the end zone to put the Longhorns on the board first.

Three more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter extended the Texas lead to 28-3 heading into the halftime break.

The Baylor offense had multiple opportunities on Texas’ side of the field but could never convert, settling for two Isaiah Hankins field goals.

In the second half, Texas widened the gap with 10-straight points to open the third quarter after Quinn Ewers connected with Xavier Worthy for a 21-yard score with 5:36 remaining in the quarter.

Baylor falls to 1-3 on the season with its second-straight loss to Texas capping off the rivalry before the Longhorns move to the SEC.

The Bears travel to Camping World Stadium next week and look to get back in the win column against UCF on Saturday, September 30th at 2:30 p.m.