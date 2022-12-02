WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-seeded Baylor Volleyball team is back in the Sweet 16, as the Bears survived a five-set thriller to beat fourth-seeded Rice 3-2.

The two teams wen back and forth all match, with Baylor winning the first, third and fifth set, while the Owls won the second and fourth set.

The Bears controlled the deciding set from the jump, as they got off to a 6-1 lead, and never looked back on their way to a victory.

With the win, Baylor improves to 16-1 at the Ferrell Center this season.

Next up for the Bears is a matchup against the winner of No. 8 Purdue vs. No. 1 Louisville. Those two teams will play on Saturday, December 3rd at 5:00 pm.