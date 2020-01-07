No. 4 Baylor Men’s Basketball Is Set for First True-Road Test

WACO, Texas — Baylor wiull face their toughest road test of the young season on Saturday when they travel to play No. 21 Texas Tech, in Lubbock.

They will follow that up with a trip to Lawrence, on Saturday but first up is a young Tech team that is coming off a 35-point conference-opening win against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

“We are more experienced so that helps,” Senior forward Freddie Gillespie said. “I did watch one of their games I think one thing I saw on them, is that the young but they’re really hungry. Coach Beard has done a great job of — They’re really moldable. He got him to buy into his system and it’s proved to work as a show last year.”

Baylor has three wins over ranked teams this year including a win against Villanova to win the Myrtle Beach Invitational. And while that wasn’t a true ‘road’ game, Coach Drew feels like his team will be well-prepared when they roll into Lubbock.

“The good thing is we played in some hostile environments in some places where we definitely were outnumbered in the fan base,” Drew Said. “I think that those environments, help you out. It’s still different in conference, and you do get used to it, but at the same time, we have a lot of guys that have been on the road before.”

The Bears and Red Raiders will tip off at 8:00pm on Tuesday night in Lubbock.