WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked Baylor Tennis team showed off its firepower tonight as the Bears blew out Oklahoma State 7-0.

With the win, Baylor won its 20th match of the season, and improved to 10-1 at home.

On an individual note, Sven Lah picked up the 100th singles win of his career.

Next up for the Bears is a home match against Oklahoma on Sunday, April 10th at 2:00 pm.