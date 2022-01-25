WACO, TX — The first game for the No. 4 Baylor Bears at home in 10 days wasn’t a particularly close one, as they blew out Kansas State 74-49.

The game marked the return for Jeremy Sochan, who played in his first game since injuring his ankle against TCU on January 8th. He scored five points and added two rebounds and two assists.

Baylor was led on offense by LJ Cryer and his 14 points. This game marked his sixth straight in double-figures, which is a career best. Three other Bears also finished in double-figure scoring.

The Bears will next be in action on January 29th when they go on the road to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 3:00 pm.