KANSAS CITY, MO — The fourth-ranked Baylor Bears started off their Big 12 quarterfinal game against Oklahoma State by holding a team scoreless for an entire quarter for the first time in school history. They never looked back on the way to a dominant 76-36 win over the Cowgirls.

Prior to the game, NaLyssa Smith received her Big 12 Player of the Year trophy, and she proceeded to put up another double-double, this time with 15 points and 10 rebounds. She was not tops in points though, as Ja’Mee Asberry score 16 against her former team to lead all scorers.

The Bears were even better on the defensive end, as the 36 points that they held OSU to is a Big 12 Tournament record.

Next up for Nicki Collen and company is a matchup on March 12th at noon against Oklahoma, a team that Baylor is 0-2 against this season.