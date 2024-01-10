LAWRENCE, KS (FOX 44) — The fourth-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball team’s unbeaten run to start the season came to an end on Wednesday night, as the Bears came up short against Kansas.

It didn’t look early on like a game that would see the Bears suffer defeat, as Baylor got out to an early lead right from the opening tip. The Bears led by as many as nine points with just over five minutes left in the second quarter, but Kansas closed on a 11-2 run to tie up the contest at halftime.

From there, it was all Jayhawks, as they immediately jumped on the Bears out of the break, starting the third quarter on a 15-2 run. From there, Baylor was never able to close the gap, on the way to a first defeat of the season.

Three different Bears finished the game in double figures, led by Darianna Littlepage-Buggs’ 16 points. Jada Walker and Dre Edwards also finished with 11 points as well.

With the loss, Baylor drops to 14-1 on the season. The Bears will next be in action on Saturday, January 13th when they travel to Ames to take on Iowa State at noon.