AMES, IA (FOX 44) — Baylor women’s basketball’s nightmare road trip continued with their second-straight loss with Iowa State completing the upset bid in Ames, 66-63.

The Bears got off to a fast start, taking an early lead and carrying an eight-point advantage into the halftime break.

The third quarter saw Iowa State begin to climb back into the game, trimming the deficit to a one-possession lead heading into the final period.

The Bears couldn’t turn to their usual safety-valve in the late stages, with Sarah Andrews’ struggles continuing from her previous game. Andrews finished with 3 points on the night, just her third single-digit scoring output of the season.

Timely free throws by Jada Walker put Baylor up one with 31 seconds remaining. Audi Crooks and the Cyclones responded by attacking freshman Lety Vasconcelos and drawing an and-one opportunity to take a one-point lead.

Two more Iowa State free throws extended the Cyclone lead to three which left Sarah Andrews with one final shot to send the game into overtime. Andrews had an open look but left it short as the final buzzer sounded.

Baylor returns home looking to regroup in a week when they take on UCF at the Foster Pavilion on Saturday, January 20th at 2:00 p.m.