WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears are heading to the second round to take on Rice after sweeping Stephen F. Austin, 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Elise McGhee led the way with 13 kills. Allie Sczech, Kara McGhee and Lauren Harrison all added seven kills on the night.

Big 12 freshman of the year Averi Carlson finished with a team-high 13 digs.

Baylor moves on to face the No. 5 Rice Owls in the second round. The Bears beat the Owls in Houston in October, 3-0.