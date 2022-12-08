WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The fourth-seeded Baylor Volleyball team’s season ended on Thursday with a 3-0 loss to top-seeded Louisville in a Sweet 16 match.

Bears fall in three, but not without a fight.



Thank you for your support all season long, Baylor family!#SicEm🐻🏐 pic.twitter.com/4Wp6KZ5COY — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) December 8, 2022

The Bears came out firing in the first season, as they led early and were tied up with the Cardinals at 20-20, before Louisville closed the set on a 5-3 run to take a 1-0 lead.

From there, Louisville remained in control, as the Cardinals led the rest of the way on their way to a berth in the Elite Eight.

Elise McGhee led the Bears with eight kills, followed up by Lauren Harrison (seven kills) and Mallory Talbert (six kills).

With the loss, Baylor ends the season with a 25-7 record.