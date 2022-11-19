WACO, TX (FOX 44) — What looked to be the dream scenario for Baylor with five minutes remaining in the fourth quickly fell apart with No. 4 TCU’s Griffin Kell hitting a 40-yard field goal as time expired to spoil Baylor’s upset bid.

Baylor and TCU traded blows in the first half. The Bears struck first in the opening quarter with a 10-yard touchdown run by Qualan Jones. TCU’s Max Duggan later answered with a seven-yard score of his own to tie it up at 7.

The second quarter saw more of the same, as Kelsey Johnson gave Baylor the 14-7 lead with a two-yard touchdown run. TCU followed that up on the ensuing drive with a Kendre Miller score from two yards out as both teams entered the break tied at 14.

The Horned Frogs didn’t have a lead until Max Duggan found Gunnar Henderson for a 26-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter. However, TCU missed the extra point, leaving the door wide open for the Bears.

Baylor capitalized in the fourth quarter, finding the end zone on their next two possessions to take a 28-20 lead.

The undefeated Horned Frogs had built a reputation as a football team that can erase large deficits and they went to work. Emari Demarcado’s three-yard touchdown run capped off an 11 play, 90-yard drive for TCU. The two-point conversion attempt to tie the game was no good.

After fielding the kickoff, the Bears needed one first down to ice the game and complete the upset bid against the undefeated Horned Frogs but TCU held Baylor to a three-and-out.

With 1:34 on the clock, TCU drove 46 yards down the field in nine plays. In a scrambled mess of desperation, TCU’s field goal unit ran out onto the field to attempt what proved to be the 40-yard game winner as the clock struck triple zeroes.

Baylor is now officially eliminated from Big 12 championship contention and will face Texas on Friday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. to cap off the regular season.