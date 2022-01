MORGANTOWN, WV — After losing two straight games for the first time since 2019, the No. 5 Baylor Bears got back into the win column with a 77-68 win over West Virginia.

The Bears were paced by career nights from LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer. Cryer scored a career high 25 points to lead all scorers, and Mayer added a career high 20 points.

Baylor will be back in action on January 22 when the Bears go on the road to take on Oklahoma at 2:00 pm.