LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX 44) — The Bears bounced back and got their first Top-10 win over No. 8 UCLA, 80-75.

Baylor and UCLA traded blows throughout the game, with clutch shooting down the stretch proving to be the difference.

LJ Cryer led the way with a game-high 28 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler turned in 22. Flagler is averaging 17.8 points per game through the first four games of the season.

As of this tweet, just two guys nationally are averaging at least 17.5 points and 6.5 assists per game…Flagler and Toledo's RayJ Dennis. — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) November 21, 2022

The Bears return home for a matchup with McNeese State on Wednesday, November 23rd at 3 p.m.