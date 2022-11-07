WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The fifth-ranked Baylor Men’s Basketball team defeated Mississippi Valley State 117-53 in the team’s season opener on Monday.

The 117 points for Baylor are the most ever in a season opener since a 121-55 win over Austin College in 1978, and the most for a Bears team since their 118-86 win over Savannah State on December 17, 2017.

During the first TV timeout, Keyonte George and Jalen Bridges were both in the scoring column for the first time as Baylor Bears. The 6,000 elementary schoolers in attendance were screaming their approval.

Baylor headed into the first halftime of the season with a 61-21 lead over Mississippi Valley State. The Bears outscored the Delta Devils 45-11 during in the final 10:29 in the half as they held MVSU to just one field goal over that final stretch.

The first half at the Ferrell Center marked the debut in the Green and Gold for George, who seemed to have plenty of energy pregame and wasted no time getting on the scoresheet for the first time as a Baylor Bear – with a bucket less than 2.5 minutes into the game.

George wasn’t alone in the first half – as all five guys making their debut for the Bears also scored their first Baylor buckets in the first half against Mississippi Valley State.

Flagler led all scorers with 21 points and also had a team-high eight assists. LJ Cryer turned in 16 points, while Jalen Bridges and Keyonte George each added 13.

The Bears will next be in action on Friday, November 11 at 7 p.m. when they host Norfolk State.